Madhuri Dixit recently made her singing debut with the single ‘Candle’ and has been receiving praise from the entire entertainment fraternity. She took to Instagram to share some ‘cherished moments’ from the recording process in a Los Angeles studio and gave a shoutout to her team for making it possible.“Some cherished moments from the studio in LA where we recorded #Candle. It has been a wonderful journey and I made a lot of good friends along the way. Big shoutout to my amazing team who helped me bring my passion for music to life. #DreamTeam #CandleOfHope,” wrote Madhuri.The pictures show Madhuri, her husband Sriram Nene, Jules and American singer-songwriter Raja Kumari. A photograph shows Madhuri recording the song, while another shows her and Raja Kumari in a conversation.The ‘song of hope’ received praise from Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and many more celebrities.Shah Rukh tweeted, “All my career my friend colleague and absolutely madly talented @MadhuriDixit is the one person who I have always looked upto and have learnt my craft from. What a lovely voice & how beautiful is she!!! Awesome.”Karan praise Madhuri on Twitter and wrote, “Is there anything my supremely talented friend @MadhuriDixit cannot do ??? Please give this beautifully rendered song a soulful listen! The world of music welcomes you Madhuri!” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.