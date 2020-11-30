Shilpa Rao on Collaborating with Anoushka & Grammy Nomination

Anoushka Shankar’s album Love Letters has been nominated in the Best Global Music Album category for the 63rd Grammy Awards, to be held on 31 January, 2021. The album also features a song titled Those Words by Shilpa Rao. The Quint caught up with Shilpa, who spoke about her collaboration with Anoushka and how the song was shot during the coronavirus lockdown. Shilpa also told us who was the first person she called at 12am the moment she got to know about the Grammy nomination.

Shilpa, who hails from a small town called Jamshedpur, spoke about her success, the challenges and making it to the top in this cut-throat industry.

Watch the video for more.

