ADVERTISEMENT

Birthday Jukebox: Trip Down Memory Lane With Falguni Pathak Songs

These Falguni Pathak tracks will make you nostalgic AF.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Music
1 min read
Happy Birthday Falguni Pathak!
i

With her performances backed by a band called Ta Thaiyaa and her tracks based on traditionally Gujarati music, the exuberant performing artist Falguni Pathak is almost synonymous with Navratri. A rage in the pop music universe in the 90s, she was touted as The Dandiya Queen. Pathak made her professional debut in 1998.

In 1996 she went on a world tour with Shah Rukh Khan, who recently admitted that he wanted her to sing Udi Udi from his film Raees.

As she turns a year older today (12 March), we hope that the Maine Payal hai Chhankai singer who expressed her desire last year to work with SRK does belt out a track in collaboration with the star.

On her birthday, go on a trip down memory lane with some of these tracks rife with nostalgia for the 90s kids.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Priyanka Chopra Grooves to the Garba Beats With Falguni Pathak

Priyanka Chopra Grooves to the Garba Beats With Falguni Pathak

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×