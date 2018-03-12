Birthday Jukebox: Trip Down Memory Lane With Falguni Pathak Songs
These Falguni Pathak tracks will make you nostalgic AF.
With her performances backed by a band called Ta Thaiyaa and her tracks based on traditionally Gujarati music, the exuberant performing artist Falguni Pathak is almost synonymous with Navratri. A rage in the pop music universe in the 90s, she was touted as The Dandiya Queen. Pathak made her professional debut in 1998.
In 1996 she went on a world tour with Shah Rukh Khan, who recently admitted that he wanted her to sing Udi Udi from his film Raees.
As she turns a year older today (12 March), we hope that the Maine Payal hai Chhankai singer who expressed her desire last year to work with SRK does belt out a track in collaboration with the star.
On her birthday, go on a trip down memory lane with some of these tracks rife with nostalgia for the 90s kids.
