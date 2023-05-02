Drake Is Working On a Version of 'Patakha Guddi'; Nooran Sisters Confirm

Darke is all set to release a new version of the highly popular song 'Patakha Guddi'. The Nooran Sister had originally sung the track 'Patakha Guddi' for the movie Highway in 2014 which was composed by AR Rahman .
In an interview with BBC Asian, one-half of the Nooran Sisters confirmed that Drake is working on a new version of the song and that the song was recently dubbed again in India. She also went on to add that the song is currently being mixed and will be out soon. Furthermore, when asked if she is excited about collaborating with Drake, who is a global sensation, she said that it doesn't necessarily matter to her.
Earlier, Algerian French music producer, DJ Snake has teamed up with Wade for ‘Guddi Riddim’ Ft. Nooran Sisters, which was another version of the song in question.
Take a look at the version here:
Sultana and Jyoti Nooran's powerful voices have also created a worldwide sensation when it comes to the Highway song. There are many different versions available on the internet.
