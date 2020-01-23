Disha Helps Aditya Overcome His Fear in Malang’s ‘Humraah’ Song
The latest song from Malang, Humraah, shows Disha Patani helping Aditya Roy Kapur overcome his fear of heights. The clip begins with the duo jumping off a cliff into the water. “Ek darr do baar nahin lagta,” Disha tells Aditya, and thereon begins their love story. Shot in exotic locations, we see both the actors paragliding, sky diving, riding dirt bikes in the song.
The trailer of the action thriller dropped some time back. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Malang is an edgy love story between Aditya and Disha that soon turns into a murder mystery. From the trailer it appears that Aditya goes on a killing spree at some point as their love story goes wrong.
And just in case you miss what the film is about, the word ‘jaan lena’ gets thrown around in dialogues several times throughout the trailer, by each of the main characters.
Aditya looks in great shape in the trailer as he and Disha indulge in an edgy romance on screen. There are tons of beach sequences, including a frequently shirtless Aditya, and Disha donning the bikini.
Aditya looks quite impressive in the action sequences. The film hits the theatres on 7 January.
