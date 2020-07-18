Album Review: Rahman Again Fails to Impress With 'Dil Bechara'

The brilliant duo of Shashaa Tirupati and Arijit Singh remind you of the latter's parts in ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ when they sing together in varying pitches. You might not hum the song immediately but you will not skip it either. There is a lot of Rahman experimentation here which is relatively easy on the ears when compared to 'Taare Ginn'. The lyrics are okay and the mood is searching for a ‘Yaaro Sun Lo Zara’ from Rangeela.

Main Tumhara

Hriday Gattani has a great voice and it is only fitting that he starts the song with a fantastic bunch of back-up singers. There is a lot of breathy flute in here to calm the moment. You feel that Jonita Gandhi is not prominent in the setting, but she makes her presence felt just at the right moment in the song. Still, lyrics in this fabulously arranged song are average at best and they dull the proceeding overall.

Maskhari

Hriday Gattani gets another song and this time he teams up with Sunidhi Chauhan. While the tune sounds tighter in this song, the lyrics are a big let down. People have got to stop thinking that a Jumla word hook will always work. There are moments where Sunidhi Chauhan sounds out of tune; I didn’t think this was possible. Hriday sounds good. There is absolutely nothing that stands out in this song except the fact that it is all of 3:11 minutes and it sounds longer, feels longer.

Afreeda

Sanaa Moussa and Raja Kumari make their appearance in the ‘mandatory rap yet very mayya mayya hungover song of the album. The alaaps in the song are disturbingly bad and the song doesn’t deliver a fraction of what you’d expect when a stellar artist like Raja Kumari is in credits. You really don’t need a PhD in Music or any other stream to understand how bad this song has come out.