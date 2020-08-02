'Dil Bechara' Soundtrack Will Help Us Cling to Memories of Sushant

This peppy song scores in both melody and lyrics. The blend of instruments - mandolin, saz, banjo by Tapas Roy, and guitar played by Keba Jeremiah - is an added brownie. The backup vocals by Arjun Chandy and Hiral Viradia give Maskhari an extra layer of freshness. Instead of repeating the same instruments, some more solo portions on the mandolin or banjo would have lifted the track to new heights. Rahman usually has amazing solos and extra melodies, which are lacking in this song. 'Maskhari' makes us hum 'Katiya Karoon' from Rockstar.

Afreeda

Afreeda means ‘created’. Most listeners didn't care for this song, but let me tell you its speciality. The melody has Palestinian roots and is sung by a native from Palestine, Sanaa Moussa. Accompanying her is Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari. I loved the drum arrangement and the groovy Bass throughout the song. We can hear Sanna struggling with the Hindi words, reminding me of Cheb Kahlid’s 'Didi' in Hindi. Also, fans of ‘Kala Bandar' from Delhi 6 will find Afreeda just a standard rap song.

Mera Naam Kizzie

This is an amazingly bubbly track. Rahman loved the name Kizzie and composed this song, with outstanding vocals of Poorvi Koutish. Though Aditya Narayan’s voice fits well, I would have loved to hear Mohit Chauhan in this. Remember Mohit's 'Sheher Mein' from Rockstar? He would have taken this song to a new high. However, the woodwind solos of oboe and clarinet throughout more than make up for the flaws. Overall, this song is another peppy one like 'Maskhari'.