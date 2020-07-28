Birthday Jukebox: The Best of Dhanush's Versatile Vocals
Sing along Dhanush's top hits on his birthday.
One of the most versatile artists in India, Dhanush has made a mark in Tamil cinema but also won everyone's heart with Hindi films like Ranjhanaa. As a singer, Dhanush made headlines with his iconic song Why This Kolaveri Di. Apart from the song, he has many other hits to his name as a singer. As Dhanush turns a year older, we revisit some of our favourite songs sung by him.
Why This Kolaveri Di?
Engleesu Lovesu
Po Indru Neeyaga
Rowdy Baby
Idhazhin Oram
