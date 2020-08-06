What's In a Name? A Lot, Say Top Lyricists in 'Credit De Do Yaar'

When it comes to music, lyrics play as integral a role as the melody. But alas, lyricists have not received the kind of recognition they deserve for as long as we can remember. To shed light on this, poet and lyricist Varun Grover took to social media to share a beautiful video with the loudest and the clearest message - CREDIT DE DO YAAR.

Titled 'Credit De Do Yaar,' the song brings together 15 contemporary lyricists from across the Hindi film industry as they lip sync to a song that speaks from their hearts.

Sung by Swanand Kirkire and penned by Kausar Munir, Varun Grover, 'Credit De Do Yaar' draws attention to the plight of lyrics writers in the industry.

The Quint caught up with Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Neelesh Misra, Anvita Dutt and Priya Panchal about the same.

What's wrong?

Unfortunately, the Hindi film industry has a long history of not recognising the contributions of lyricists. From the legendary Anand Bakshi saab’s son Rakesh Anand Bakshi (who recently tweeted about a similar issue) to Irshad Kamil, whose name was missing from the first lot of music CDs that arrived for Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar, many have been on the receiving end of this so-called 'human error.' With music composers, film producers and music companies benefitting from the music created collaboratively, lyricists have long been ignored.

'Credit De Do Yaar' seeks to make people aware of how lyrics writers are, in current times, not credited appropriately on YouTube and music streaming applications.