‘Oh Doctor, I’m In Trouble’: What’s On Your Coronavirus Playlist?

Seene Mein Jalan, Aankhon Mein Toofan Sa Kyun Hai,

Is Sheher Mein Har Shaqs Pareshaan Sa Kyun Hai.

This Suresh Wadkar song from ‘Gaman’ (1978) best describes the human condition in the Time of Coronavirus.

Hindi film songs have delved into every aspect of life, but strangely, by and large, have stayed away from disease and sickness. Dard-e-Dil, Dard-e-Jigar, Prem Rog do not count. This ‘affliction’ has stayed with the human race from the very beginning, and is not going away. Sardi Na Khansi Na Malaria Hua (‘Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman’, 1992) misleads the listener into believing that a medical song is underway, before it shows its true colours – Main Gaya Yaaron, Mujhko Loveriya Hua.

Sar Jo Tera Chakraye, Ya Dil Dooba Jaaye (‘Pyaasa’, 1957) is almost there but not quite.