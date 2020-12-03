'Coolie No 1' Song: Varun Is Smitten With Sara in 'Teri Bhabhi'

The first song from Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No 1 has released. Titled 'Teri Bhabhi', the song shows a smitten Varun holding a photo of Sara and singing about falling in love with her. He and his fellow coolies dance on the colourful railway platform surrounded by cardboard cut-outs of Sara. She later joins in and grooves along with him.

The song has been composed by Javed-Mohsin and is sung by Javed-Mohsin, Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar.

