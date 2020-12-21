'Mirchi Lagi Toh': Varun, Sara Recreate 90s Hit for Coolie No 1
Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, who performed the original track, have sung this version as well.
The music video for 'Mirchi Lagi Toh', the latest track from the upcoming Coolie No 1 remake, has been released. The song is a recreation of the iconic 'Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha' from the original 1995 film which stars Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It has been performed by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, who also sung the '90s hit, and remixed by Lilo Geor-DJ Chetas.
Similar to Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the film's leads Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan dance together in candy coloured outfits, although the sights and sounds of Mumbai's Chowpatty beach featured in the original track have been replaced by a carnival-themed set with a larger-than-life movie theatre, bhel puri stand, ice cream stand and a prop BEST bus.
Speaking about recreating tracks for Coolie No 1, the film's director David Dhawan said, "Songs from the original Coolie No 1 are hugely popular and timeless. According to me, these tracks helped the film. I was always clear that if I ever made this film again, I would use these blockbuster songs. The songs from the original were created by music directors Anand-Milind and written by lyricist Sameer, who are close to me. We have done a lot of work together. Including these songs in the new Coolie No1 was my way to pay back."
Coolie No 1 also features Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Sahil Vaid and Manoj Joshi. It releases on 25 December on Amazon Prime Video.
