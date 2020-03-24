Watch: Heartbroken Sidharth Pines for Shehnaaz in ‘Bhula Dunga’

Fans of the couple have hoped their chemistry in the Bigg Boss house would translate into a relationship. Sidharth recently told IANS in an interview, “I would always like to be part of Shehnaz's life. Keeping in touch with her would be difficult. Whenever possible, of course, I will be in touch with her She is a friend of mine and she will always be one.” Sidharth and Shehnaaz reunited on the small screen on reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which saw Shehnaaz and Paras Chabra search for a life partner. However,the show has been cancelled owing to the coronavirus outbreak in India.

Earlier Sidharth and Shehnaz's Bigg Boss housemate and runner-up Asim Riaz featured in a music video for the song ‘Mere Angne Mein’ with Jacqueline Fernandez. He will also feature in the video for ‘Kaala Sohna Nai’ with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana.