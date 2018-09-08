ADVERTISEMENT

Jukebox: Bhupen Hazarika, The Voice of Northeast Folk Music

On Bhupen Hazarika’s death anniversary, a tribute to his baritone voice and parables rife with social commentary.

(This story was first published on 8 September 2018. It has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the death anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika.)

Widely known as Sudhakantha, the Indian playback singer, lyricist, musician, singer, poet and film-maker from Assam, late Bhupen Hazarika weaved many dulcet melodies in his enthralling nasal voice. He introduced Bollywood to the folk music of Northeast India. On his death anniversary, we pay a tribute to his baritone voice and parables rife with social commentary. Here’s a jukebox of his exemplary Bollywood tunes.

