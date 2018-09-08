Jukebox: Bhupen Hazarika, The Voice of Northeast Folk Music

Widely known as Sudhakantha, the Indian playback singer, lyricist, musician, singer, poet and film-maker from Assam, late Bhupen Hazarika weaved many dulcet melodies in his enthralling nasal voice. He introduced Bollywood to the folk music of Northeast India. On his death anniversary, we pay a tribute to his baritone voice and parables rife with social commentary. Here’s a jukebox of his exemplary Bollywood tunes.