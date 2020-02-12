Baaghi 3: 'Dus Bahane 2.0' a Dull Echo of the Vishal-Shekhar Song

The latest song to release from Baaghi 3 is 'Dus Bahane 2.0', a recreation of the Vishal-Shekhar hit from 2005 film Dus. The number remains mostly faithful to the original and also features the original performers Shaan, KK and Tulsi Kumar.

The video features dance sequences set in exotic locations, against the backdrop of snow-clad mountains, helicopters and night clubs, with the film’s leads Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor even attempting the original hookstep.