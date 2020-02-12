Baaghi 3: 'Dus Bahane 2.0' a Dull Echo of the Vishal-Shekhar Song
The latest song to release from Baaghi 3 is 'Dus Bahane 2.0', a recreation of the Vishal-Shekhar hit from 2005 film Dus. The number remains mostly faithful to the original and also features the original performers Shaan, KK and Tulsi Kumar.
The video features dance sequences set in exotic locations, against the backdrop of snow-clad mountains, helicopters and night clubs, with the film’s leads Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor even attempting the original hookstep.
Music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjianai had reservations when they found out about the remix and reportedly approached Baaghi 3 producer Sajid Nadiadwala “to save the song”. “It had already been shot to some chop-shop version, before we found out and objected. We insisted on creative approval, remuneration and primary and sole credit for our composition. Thankfully, everyone concerned has recognised and understood our right to protect our work, [and] our refusal to allow it to be released with anyone else's name on it. Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have been supportive,” explained Vishal in an interview with mid-day.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Varma. The actioner follows two brothers Ronnie (Tiger) and Vijay (Riteish). When the latter is attacked and kidnapped in Syria, Ronnie sets off to do what he can to save his sibling. Baaghi 3 releases on 6 March 2020.
