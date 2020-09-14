Awards Are Not Given On Merits But on Connections: Jasleen Royal
Jasleen Royal shares her experience of favoritism and nepotism in the entertainment industry.
Singer composer and songwriter Jasleen Royal made her Bollywood singing debut in 2014 with Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat. Today she has number of hits. While some are some Bollywood numbers other are her singles. Her latest single Sang Rahiyo also featuring YouTube star Ranveer Allahbadia.
Jasleen Royal who is from a Ludhiana has no professional training in music. The singer spoke about her journey from there and how she has been lucky with the kind of work she has got and the people she got to work with.
She released her new single on her own YouTube page. She tell us why she didn't sign up with a big label and what are the advantages and disadvantages of going with this decision.
I wanted to do music for my own channel, where I monitor it, where I do things the way I want to do. I wanted to take the leap of faith and see where it lands up. I wanted to be in a position where I don't need labels to do my independent stuff.Jasleen Royal, Singer/Composer/Songwriter
Jasleen also spoke about nepotism and favoritism in the entertainment industry and how she was treated in an award show where she was nominated for a song.
I have faced favoritism. I have faced nepotism at award shows, where awards are given not on merits. They are given because you are connected with this this person.Jasleen Royal, Singer/Composer/Songwriter
