Rahman is One of The Most Humble Musicians I Worked With: Grammy Winner Falguni
Grammy Award-winner Falguni Shah speaks about
Falguni Shah was one of the two Indian musicians nominated for this year's Grammy Awards. She won her first Grammy for 'Best Children's Music Album' for A Colorful World.
In an interview with The Quint, the ecstatic musician shared what the win means for her. "For a musician, having a stamp and validation from the Academy is a very, very big reward. Musicians vote for the categories, not people who have no knowledge about music. Being validated by your peers gives you a satisfaction that's very deep", Falguni said.
She also touched upon the idea behind her album.
"When you are raising a brown child in America, you can sense that the child feels they are different. They come home with questions like, 'Mom why do I look brown? Why do I have black hair?' They don't quite understand it, but they are curious. We speak Gujarati at home, and my child would come and ask me as to why we don't converse in English. That was when I started writing these songs for him. He should be proud of the fact that he knows two languages".Falguni Shah.
Falguni further spoke about her experience collaborating with stalwarts like AR Rahman, Yo Yo Ma, Ricky Martin and Philip Glass.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.