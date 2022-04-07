Rahman is One of The Most Humble Musicians I Worked With: Grammy Winner Falguni

Falguni Shah was one of the two Indian musicians nominated for this year's Grammy Awards. She won her first Grammy for 'Best Children's Music Album' for A Colorful World.

In an interview with The Quint, the ecstatic musician shared what the win means for her. "For a musician, having a stamp and validation from the Academy is a very, very big reward. Musicians vote for the categories, not people who have no knowledge about music. Being validated by your peers gives you a satisfaction that's very deep", Falguni said.