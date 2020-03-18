Ankur Tewari, John Legend Perform Online From Home for Fans
Amid the recommended social distancing practice, some musicians are live streaming performances from home for their fans using social media platforms. Ankur Tewari announced on his Twitter that he would be performing live on Instagram for the ‘socially distanced.’
“InstaLive Jam for the socially distanced at 5PM today. See you at @ankurtewari on Instagram. Be responsible and avoid all social interactions for the next few days. Pay in playlists. Make them & Share them.#GoCoronaGo,” he had tweeted.
Ankur told PTI, “It is essential for people to stay indoors and as much as possible, try and avoid being in social gatherings. I wanted to encourage that. I thought I'll do a gig so they don't feel that there's fun happening in the outside world and there's nothing for them.”
Singer-songwriter John Legend praised Coldplay member Chris Martin who performed from home, and decided to do the same. “My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together!” he tweeted.
Here is John Legend’s performance, along with which he wrote, “Social distancing is important, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring. I did a little at-home performance to help lift your spirits. @Miguel, @CharliePuth - you want next? Learn more about how you can take action to help slow the spread of coronavirus with our partners at @WHO and @GlblCtzn #TogetherAtHome.”
Chris Martin also took requests from fans while performing his mini gig on Instagram live.
We'll get through this!
