Ankur Tewari, John Legend Perform Online From Home for Fans

Amid the recommended social distancing practice, some musicians are live streaming performances from home for their fans using social media platforms. Ankur Tewari announced on his Twitter that he would be performing live on Instagram for the ‘socially distanced.’

“InstaLive Jam for the socially distanced at 5PM today. See you at @ankurtewari on Instagram. Be responsible and avoid all social interactions for the next few days. Pay in playlists. Make them & Share them.#GoCoronaGo,” he had tweeted.