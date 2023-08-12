ADVERTISEMENT
'I Don't Know Who Started the Rumour': Ali Sethi on Marriage With Salman Toor

Ali Sethi took to social media to address the ongoing rumours about his alleged wedding with Salman Toor.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Music
1 min read
'I Don't Know Who Started the Rumour': Ali Sethi on Marriage With Salman Toor
Pakistani singer and songwriter Ali Sethi recently took to social media to address the ongoing speculations about his alleged wedding with New York-based painter Salman Toor. Sethi denied the rumours by sharing a short note on his Instagram story on 12 August, and also using it as an opportunity to promote his new track.

Sethi put an end to the rumours by saying, "I am not married. I don't know who started the rumor. But maybe they should help market my new release."

The singer attached a link to his song in the story.

Have a look at his story here:

A screengrab of Ali Sethi's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Earlier, several media reports suggested that the 'Pasoori' singer had tied the knot with Toor in an intimate wedding ceremony in New York. The rumour spread across social media platforms, causing a stir among Sethi's fans.

Topics:  Ali Sethi 

