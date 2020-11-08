Aatishbaaziyan: Shekhar Ravjiani, Shillong Chamber Choir Team Up

The music video is an initiative for I Believe #ArtMatters — a fundraising gala for India’s arts communities, organised by the Teamwork Fine Arts Society in October.

I Believe #ArtMatters is India’s biggest fundraising gala by artistes, for artistes. It has brought together a medley of over 450 artistes, across dance, theatre, music, comedy and art.

The charity event was hosted with an appeal to support India’s artistes through the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking about the collaboration, Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts said in a statement, “Aatishbaaziyaan exemplifies the magic of collaboration, bringing together two amazing talents; Shillong Chamber Choir and Shekhar Ravjiani".