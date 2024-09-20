Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi Is His Rage-Fueled Best but ‘Yudhra’ Is a Let-Down

In an attempt to keep the viewers engaged with twists and turns, the screenplay builds a film that feels like a Frankenstein’s monster-esque mishmash of multiple other films. Many of the set pieces are brilliant and the action choreography complements the set up well. I found myself thinking of Kill and one of the things that impressed me the most about the way the action sequences for designed – the use of everything the characters could find in their vicinity.

One particular action sequence in Yudhra stands out for the way the characters use music instruments to protect themselves. A flute becomes a deathly weapon and musical notes become a mode of distraction. It’s in these moments where the technical aspects of Yudhra still manage to pull you in. But the haphazard screenplay is still at the back of your mind which results in a kind of push-and-pull with the film that hurts it more than it helps.