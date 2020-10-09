'Ginny Weds Sunny': Actors Try to Keep Afloat a Highly Dull Film

The problem is that it would have been easy to dismiss this unlikeable film if not for the supremely likeable actors. Yami Gautam is the sassy, ready-with-repartees Ginny. Vikrant Massey, on the other hand, gets a raw deal. He seems far too intelligent and sensible for the silly Sunny. It’s to Massey’s credit that we stay with him for so long. Ayesha Raza channels her inner Taparia-ness as she hovers over her daughter’s personal life. The Sethi’s, played by Rajeev Gupta and Meneka Kurup, are pitch-perfect. And Suhail Nayyar pulls off a brilliant Rathee. However, actors can do so much in a film that has twisted notions about everything.

God knows we deserve a good love story… an exhilarating, however unreal romance that makes our heart delirious with joy. Ginny Weds Sunny is nothing close to that. In fact, it has nothing to do with love or romance. It’s just a placid manual to quickly get one's shaadi cards printed. In one scene the mother and chief matchmaker Mrs Juneja goes at length to explain that love is nothing but a habit. “Toh tu use apni adat dalwa de aur uski aadat daal le”, she proclaims. So the emotional manipulation and playing up latent fear was just for the daughter to say “mummy knows best” and mummy ji to reply “I told you so “.