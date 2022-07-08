Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz 2 Is Part Good Action, Part Contrived Plot

Khuda Haafiz got an OTT release in 2020. The new installment is here aptly titled Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha as it opts for a theatrical release. While Sameer and Nargis‘ thread continues, watching the predecessor first is no prerequisite to get a grip on this one.

The two are back in Lucknow where Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) is still fighting the demons of her past and consequently Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) is sad.