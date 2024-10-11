Review: 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Tries too Hard to Basically Do Nothing

One joke after another simply doesn’t make a funny film and the scenes that do work – the jokes that do land – do so because of the cast. Archana Puran Singh is especially memorable because of her comic timing and physical comedy. Tiku Talsania is playing on home ground in this genre – he is funny, he has been funny. Shaandilyaa seems to mount one elaborate sequence after another in the hopes that one will be funnier than the last and in that, the story of Vicky and Vidya is lost.

The screenplay, credited to the director, Ishrat Khan, Yusuf Ali Khan, and Rajan Agarwal, is especially choppy and predictable. And this is a film where being able to predict the next scene is like realising you have more chores to do after you thought you were done.