Review: A Picture-Perfect Sharvari Aside, ‘Vedaa’ Struggles With Balance

The film’s name comes from its female lead – Sharvari as Vedaa Bairwa. Vedaa decides to take up boxing for safety and the chance of getting a job that’ll help her leave her village. Through Vedaa’s stature and behaviour, Sharvari does a fantastic job of introducing the character to the audience. From having to drink water from a pot kept separately to stepping back in line as men from dominant castes walk into a room, Vedaa sets up its primary premise right out of the gate.

On the face of it, the film feels like an action entertainer resting on John Abraham’s able shoulders but the film slowly reveals more layers as time passes. Abraham is Major Abhimanyu who moves back to his wife’s village after he is court martialled. His brand of ‘justice’ is pretty black-and-white – for him, seeing something wrong and going in fists out and guns blazing are the answer but ground reality is much different. Yet, his ideology is also the same reason he notices Vedaa – the rage and fire in her eyes.