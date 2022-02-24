'Valimai' Movie Review: Ajith Kumar's Film Is a Shoddily Produced Tepid Affair

Police officer Arjun (Ajith Kumar), we are told, does things differently. He looks down on encounters. Great! But he also wants to reform the criminals in the form of crash courses. Crime in Chennai has risen exponentially and Arjun steps in to do something about it. There is no real imagination here apart form the set up of the bike mafia, their modus operandi and a cultish leader. It's really more cult than mafia (the low lever bikers even hail and claim Kartikeya as their “leader”). Vinoth says these are unemployed graduates who turned to a world of crime, stripped of any emotion or ideology. Sure, restless economy, neoliberalism, class and caste differences will lead to increase in crime, but Vinoth dilutes the concepts to the barest minimum. Why is there unemployment? We hear snatches of dialogs about people from other states stealing jobs. Arjun’s brother Kutty bemoans that he can’t be cleaning tables lest his friends come and sit on that table. So, is he the problem and not the system—whatever that is—if they got jobs? Vinoth explains none of this.

We can tell this is a real struggle for Vinoth and his star Ajith. He’s got an idea on paper but there is no writing to flesh it out or even back it. Where did Kartikeya’s character come from, what was his past? What was Arjun’s past apart from this big family? There is a snatch of casual dialog between Sofia (Huma Qureshi), a Narcotics bureau officer, and Arjun but we get no throwback to this past.

Theeran Adhigaram Ondru had a fascinating action set piece on top of a bus and Valimai with its teasing of bikes and chases promised a lot. Sadly, there is no real thrill in any set piece. Vinoth films them in very straightforward fashion, there are quick cuts galore and we don’t see Arjun going from Point A to Point B in a single shot for the action to be fluid and to keep us at the edge of our seats. During a dirt bike action sequence, he keeps cutting to a top view shot that does nothing. Sofia, on the other hand, gets one such scene with a gun in hand, walking out and landing a few punches as she walks out of a vehicle. Some of the scenes are unintentional comic bloopers. The Chennai control room or wherever this ultramodern team is sitting resembles a miniature version out of some 80s space film.