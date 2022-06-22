Review: Ethan Hawke's 'The Black Phone' Lulls & Rises in a Terrifying Setting

Hawke, who plays the serial killer (dubbed) the Grabber, has rarely dabbled in villanous roles, barring perhaps the morally gray character he played in Moon Knight. That being said, he is impressively adept at playing an ominous figure that inspires terror purely by his presence.

He does, however, sway into queer-coded mannerisms, similar to the ones Buffalo Bill (Jame Gumb) was criticised for in The Silence of the Lambs, which is a shame. While Ethan Hawke’s performance is brilliant and lends to most of the terror in The Black Phone, he is aided by brilliant co-stars. Mason Thames as Finney Shaw, who is the Grabber’s most recent victim and the one we root for, helps the audience buy into the supernatural and fantastical setting.