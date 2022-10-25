‘Thank God’ Review: Tough To Subscribe to the Film’s Outdated Idea of Morality

How a real-estate broker is the worst person God has seen is not a thread you want to pull at because then most of the plot unravels. Malhotra’s performance is impressive when the scenes have lower stakes but it’s tough to invest in his act when emotions are dialled up. He has lost his business and his riches and is struggling to pay his loans.

He is envious of his wife, played by Rakul Preet Singh, who became a successful cop while he couldn’t. A lie told in fear, when he was a kid, derailed his sister’s life but it’s not a wrong he is willing to fix.

Ajay Devgn plays CG or Chitragupt, the Hindu deity assigned to rewarding or punishing humans based on the sum total of their actions on Earth. In Thank God, humans are stuck in limbo between life and death while their karma is weighed - if white balls outweigh black, they get to go back to their lives and for the reverse, they’re sent to hell.

Devgn has played baritone-voiced people in positions of authority before and he brings the same effect to this film as well, with healthy references to Singham.