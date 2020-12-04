Tenet Review: Christopher Nolan Pulls a New Trick Out of Old Bag

In an early scene in Tenet, a scientist played by Clémence Poésy drops by to explain the science behind Christopher Nolan's new movie, before giving up herself: "Don't try to understand it. Feel it." That’s really the only way you can enjoy Tenet.

Describing a Nolan film is never easy. If Tenet were a Beatles song, it would be Revolution 9: gun shots and car crashes, breaking glass and muffled words, all come together in a mix, made all the more unintelligible by segments happening forward and backward. Don't be surprised if a conspiracy theory-minded Nolan fan goes on Reddit, claiming to have found the answers to Inception's ending and if life itself is just a dream on watching Tenet in reverse.