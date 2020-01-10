Historical Inaccuracies Aside, ‘Tanhaji’ Is Visually Stunning

Also, this is another period drama that doesn’t vouch for its historical accuracy, so never mind that it’s the 17th century and the “idea of India “is still in its embryonic stage.” Tanhaji, our fierce and always-battle-ready warrior, wants to sacrifice everything for Swaraj and Bhagwa - the two things he keeps mentioning time and again.

“Aurangzeb ne Hindu ko Hindu se bhidaya (Aurangzeb has pitted Hindus against Hindus)” says our narrator, and thus while the battle is between the brave Maratha and a loyal Hindu aide of the Mughal ruler the depiction and its visual representation is always clearly “us versus the barbaric other.” Tanhaji is a loving husband and father, a faithful soldier, prays to the lord and saffron is his favourite colour. Udaybhan is all about maniacal rage, arbitrary killings, and is painted in hues of black. Saif very clearly channels his inner Ranveer Singh inspired Khilji-ness. There is a scene where Saif even dances to a rousing number, and one simply can’t ignore the similarities .