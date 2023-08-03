‘Talk to Me’ Review: Demonic Apparitions Meet Teenage Angst & It’s Unsettling

As you’re horrified by the characters gasping for air on screen as their bodies contort, their friends laugh and record. The film’s real horror comes from makers Danny and Michael Philippou’s decision to let the characters be their age.

There is a lot of familiarity in Talk to Me: pupils that expand into pitch black orbs, sudden jump scares, violence and gore, and an unnerving stifling grief. The suffocation felt in Hereditary from a disjointed family with anger and resentment bubbling to the surface is replaced here with the need to be seen and understood; the need for comfort and warmth.