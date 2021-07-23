Sweat Review: MUBI Film Paints Insightful Portrait of Influencer Culture

The dedicated pursuit of physical fitness comes at an emotional cost. It’s an occupational hazard. Indeed, Sylwia is more than just a marketing tool for brands. She truly believes in her message, teaching her “loves” to accept themselves, and motivating them to be their most fit versions. And they love her for it. One of the women breaks down as she confides how Sylwia’s lessons changed her life. Eager to reach more people, Sylwia tries to break into TV, getting herself a gig on a morning news show.

Sweat’s potency and poignance lies in the universality to Sylwia’s woes. Social media has shifted the line between our personal and public lives, concealing who we are and projecting who we appear to be. And Sywlia struggles with this duality too. Her needs too mirror our own: parental validation and a relationship that isn’t one-sided. When she shares her vulnerabilities online, there are reactions both positive and negative. Offline, it’s no different. When she tells her family and friends about her work or the stalker, supportive remarks are undercut by her mother’s blameful sideswipes. The insecurities of putting herself and her work out for the world to see and judge echoes our own.

Our Rating: 3.5 Quints out of 5