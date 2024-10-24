'Superboys of Malegaon' Review: Hilarious, Heartfelt Love Letter to Filmmaking

However, for all its resemblances, Superboys of Malegaon, written by Varun Grover, doesn’t feel derivative. It stands as its own hilarious and heartfelt self; a love letter to the craft, appeal, and inherent jugaad of filmmaking. It’s also a warm exploration of male friendship, which is, of course, not uncharted territory for its producers.

Directed by Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon is most directly inspired by Faiza Ahmad Khan’s 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon, which follows the real-life Nasir Sheikh and his friends in the small town of Malegaon in North Maharashtra as they make their own DIY parodies of famous Hindi films, most prominently Malegaon Ke Sholay.