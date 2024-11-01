‘Singham Again’ Review: Even Ajay Devgn Can't Save This Loud, Tedious Exercise

Speaking of action, the film’s action choreography leaves much to be desired (except one sequence). The editing is too choppy and the action choreography feels too artificial – both Shakti Shetty and Sooryavanshi’s introduction scenes seem set up to fail. The only impressive action sequence is the one where Satya is fighting against the enemies to protect his ashram – Shroff’s action expertise aside, the combination of guns blazing and mixed martial arts is impressive.

The women in Singham Again exist to do more than they have previously done in films from the Universe but it’s only marginally better. Avni seems to work in the cultural arm of the Indian government and her arc revolves around staging a RamLeela which feels like half-RamLeela, half-documentary. Women ‘fight’ when they must but otherwise, they are either sidelined or they cower in a corner till a saviour arrives. But it’s not like anyone else in the film fares any better – every character is a caricature.

The screenplay doesn’t make a lot of sense but we’ve stopped expecting that from Rohit Shetty’s films. And that was okay when the films were mindless fun but this film doesn’t have much ‘fun’ to look forward to. Sometimes I found myself wondering if the makers have any idea of ‘where’ this story is meant to go. A cameo by Salman Khan hints that there is more to come from the ‘Singham’ or ‘Cop Universe’ and the only thing I found myself thinking is, ‘Please not Singham again’.