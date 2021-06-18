Review: Vidya Balan's Brilliance Makes 'Sherni' a Must-Watch

One doesn’t need to shout to be heard. That’s a handy tip for some of our prime time news anchors but director Amit Masurkar already excels in it. In fact, he now has developed a distinctive style where he smartly and effectively makes his point and then nonchalantly moves on to the next. Unlike films that spoon feed us , spell out everything since if we can’t be trusted enough to get what the makers are trying to say, Masurkar extends us the courtesy of being able to understand and empathise with his vision.

In the first few seconds of Sherni , thanks to Rakesh Haridas’s camerawork, we get to soak in all the luscious greenery. The aerial shot of a never-ending forest that takes our breath away, long wide-angle shots of forest officials animatedly talking till we slowly zoom in on them and the issue.

Sherni is about an actual tigress who has gone rogue wreaking havoc, killing cattle and villagers and basically giving a tough time to the forest department officials. There are lots of themes that emerge, so much that the makers want to show and nudge us ever so slightly to ponder about them without overwhelming us. Aastha Tiku’s screenplay ensures the narrative moves forward smoothly, without excesses and dramatic highs.