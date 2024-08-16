Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Sherlock Takes Too Long To Get Off The Ground

Each of the first few episodes ends with a looming threat of M, making viewers wonder: who is she and what’s her connection with Shekhar? Why is Shekhar living in Lonpur as a paying guest? Why does he really go by Shekhar Home? (there’s a nice little Easter Egg to Conan Doyle’s original here). Episode 5 depicts an extended flashback to two years earlier, which answers these questions. Directed by Rohan Sippy, these last two episodes feel so distinct from the first four––directed by Srijit Mukherjee––that they could be from a different series altogether. They’re much more crisp, punchy, and engaging.