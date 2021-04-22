Review: Netflix's 'Searching For Sheela' Falls Victim To Its Gaze

The moment Sheela lands in India, socialites and their entitled kids start fawning over her. We see the woman sauntering into posh Delhi parties, wherein guests are queuing up to click selfies with her. “I am such a big fan! We are such big fans!”, they gasp, ready to buy into everything Sheela has to say. The documentary also invests a good amount of time deciding which expensive designer wear Sheela should be clothed in. It’s almost hilarious as to how hard the film tries to brainwash us that Ma Anand Sheela is the ultimate ‘boss lady’, a term that should have been done away with long back.

Throughout the hour-long spectacle, Sheela repeatedly says that she has done nothing wrong, that she hasn’t admitted to all of the charges pressed against her and that she is not someone to live with regrets. Despite being branded a ‘criminal’ by Bhagwan, Sheela does not for once question her devotion to him. The film, in fact, opens with Sheela’s room, the walls of which are adorned with framed photographs of her and Rajneesh.