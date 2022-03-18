'Salute' Review: Dulquer Salmaan's Gripping Thriller Deserves a Salute, Almost

Rosshan adopts a measured and restrained approach to the storytelling and it works, keeping the viewer interested as the plot unfolds. Both Dulquer and Manoj deliver subdued performances keeping with the film's narrative pitch. Their cat and mouse game as brothers living under same roof, keeping up appearances for the rest of family, while themselves trying to outwit each other is what gives Salute most of its heart. The background score by Jakes Bejoy is on point, adding that necessary layer of intrigue and threat without being obtrusive.

Where Salute stumbles is in its last stretch. The finale of the film just doesn't live up to the magnificent build up. Perhaps, the writers wanted the audience to share Aravind's frustration, but the honest cop himself doesn't seem to have a character arc to speak of. We more or less leave Aravind as he was at the start of the film. It would have been satisfying to see Aravind no longer in awe of his brother, who he realises is just another cog in the system's exploitative wheel. That would have been a transformation deserving a salute.

Rating: 3 Out of 5 Quints

(Salute is streaming on SonyLiv.)