Review: ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ Is a Slow Death by Loud Noise

The general import of every scene is that India and Indians are the best, Pakistan and Pakistanis the worst. Simple. There is no room for any nuance or subtlety because everything has been taken over by jingoism and inexplicable voiceovers by Devgn stating exactly what is being shown as if the makers don’t even trust us with the bare minimum. General Yayah Khan is depicted as a growling old man who says he had learnt back in 1947 the only way to achieve new heights was over piles of dead bodies. Anything less would only mean downfall. Indian soldiers are good because one fell in love with a “muslim viklaang ladki” (yes that what they say), and the other wants to take his mother to a doctor. The similarity is that officers on both sides of the border shout and talk like cardboard cutouts that can grunt.