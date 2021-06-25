'Ray' Review: Fearless Retelling of Satyajit Ray's Short Stories

The year 2021 marks the centenary of Satyajit Ray, and Netflix’s new anthology Ray is a tribute to the maestro. Based on short stories written by Ray, the anthology is a collection of four films created by Sayantan Mukherjee. Two of them are helmed by Srijit Mukherji, the other two directed by Abhishek Chaubey and Vasan Bala respectively.



If one is familiar with Ray’s cinema then we know there is a certain sensibility and humanism that we have come to associate with him. Minimalistic in his style, Satyajit Ray's ability to portray the depth of complex human emotions with all nuances is something that continues to inspire generations of filmmakers . His command over the craft is magnificent.



At first glance, Ray might seem nothing like what one would expect it to be, given that it’s based on the auteur‘s works.