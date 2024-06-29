‘Rautu Ka Raaz’ Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Film’s Simplicity Is Its Strength

The film’s setting also allows it to take some liberties – the cops don’t need to spend weeks looking for suspects; the close-knit community makes it easy to find people. Everyone knows someone who knows someone.

The investigation is led by the disciplinarian Deepak Negi (Siddiqui) and his reliable but slothful sub-inspector Naresh Dimri (Rajesh Kumar). While Siddiqui is clearly expected to do the heavy lifting in the project, it is Kumar’s restraint that actually stands out. And while Siddiqui captures his character efficiently, there are parts where it’s more the actor on screen than the character.

Perhaps the characterisation isn’t distinct enough to make this character stand out from his previous offerings.