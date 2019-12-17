Queen: Ramya Krishnan Resurrects Jayalalithaa, And How!

'Did you love him?’

That’s what Simi Garewal asked J Jayalalithaa, late CM and ‘Amma’ of Tamil Nadu, in her popular talk show Rendezvous. It is this interview that drives the narrative of Queen, a ‘biopic’ series based on the novel of the same name.

The first season (eleven episodes of about an hour each) is out on MX Player. Here’s The Quint’s review. It’s a bilingual (English-Tamil), but the Tamil version is dubbed and feels like a shoddy afterthought. There are quite a lot of Tamil dialogues in the English version, but that’s mostly spot on.