Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa Review: Madhumitha Saves Excruciating Anthology

The best that can be said about the new iteration of pandemic time Tamil anthology from Amazon Prime, titled Putham Pudhu Kaalai: Vidiyaadhaa, is that it does mirror the pandemic—meaning it is more of the same, only another variant. It’s the kind of anthology that we’ve seen from Indian OTTs for years now. Not imaginative, not pushing any boundaries, simply willing to exist and churn out what is now called “content”.

The irony is one of the episodes has the audacity to pass commentary on consumerist culture and films not reflecting life and the world in a Covid ubiquitous world. But here we are, another set of films trying to tell stories set during lockdowns almost making us wish that maybe cinema will reflect the new world if people stopped trying too hard.