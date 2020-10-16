Review: 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai' Is A Mixed Sweet-Box

I was surprised to discover Sudha Kongara’s short right at the opening, and immediately took a liking to it. Jayaram plays a middle-aged guy who’s too excited for some reason. He can’t seem to contain his joy and it shows on his face – it’s the face of a little kid who’s waiting for the guests to leave so that he can dig into the goodies they brought. And you soon learn that he’s getting ready to receive his girlfriend (played by Urvashi). It’s not a big tale of twists or a comedy of errors. Rather it’s a simple story of how love makes people feel young. And there’s another couple, too, in the short, played by Jayaram’s son, Kalidas, and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

All the cast members must have had fun while shooting because it’s evident. The way the characters played by Jayaram and Urvashi bicker about their lifestyle choices is silly and yet hilarious. They have been working together since the '80s and it’s great to watch them bring freshness to the table without banking on the nostalgia factor alone. Kalyani and Kalidas, on the other hand, really complement the older pair and I hope they team up for a full-length romantic comedy in future.

Avarum Naanum - Avalum Naanum