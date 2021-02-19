Review: 'Pitta Kathatlu' Is Wow and Meh in Equal Parts

Netflix has a habit of opening anthologies with the best movies. It is, perhaps, easy to grab the eyeballs this way and when there’s Tharun Bhascker as the writer-director, they needn’t have to worry. Ramula is gorgeously fun, where the protagonists, Ram Chander (Naveen Kumar Bethiganti) and Ramula (Saanve Megghana), are TikTokers in a small town. Its grandness is folded in its simplicity.

When Chander books corner seats in the hope of enjoying some romantic time, Ramula chides him. And when he replies sarcastically, the scene jumps to them seated apart in the theatre. The movie runs completely on the power of their banter and you get a sense of their relationship within the first seven minutes itself. We have seen men and women spar over their needs and desires before, and Bhascker uses that technique to accommodate his characters’ fears and delusions. Apart from these two people, Ramula also brings in Swaroopa (Lakshmi Manchu), a politician who aspires to climb the ladder. And this is where it gets interesting actually.

These two parallel tracks are so wonderfully narrated that when you finally see them converging, you gasp. Bhascker builds up to the climax slowly by revealing what each character is made up of – Swaroopa is hungry for power, Ramula is lost in the sea of love, and Chander is a man-child with no goals in his life. Manchu gets a powerful role after a decade (after Anaganaga O Dheerudu) and makes the best of it. She should star in more movies and directors should vow to break the stereotypes associated with her on-screen personalities.