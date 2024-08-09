'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Review: A Murky Sequel to a Messy Crime Thriller

The first film had rightfully garnered criticism about its superficial look at its own subject which resulted in a glorification of a toxic relationship (and domestic violence) and, at the same time, was appreciated for how engaging it was.

The second film, thankfully, doesn't have part of that first problem – the biggest issue still is that it isn't ready to quite dissect its protagonists for how problematic their relationship is. It also, to its benefit, remains delightfully pulpy and engaging. The credit, this time around, rests primarily with the cast.