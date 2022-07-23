‘Parampara’ Review: This Cocktail Of Family & Politics Is Injurious To Health

I didn’t know if I had to give Mohan a chance to prove his mettle, or pack him off to an obscure country in order to make him discover his true passion. And the story of love and deception that marked the outer edges of Gopi’s modus operandi in the previous season makes no comeback after Naidu gets him arrested.

Large families have large troubles. If some people harbor notions of becoming the bosses, some are simply content to be a part of it. While Ishan and Gopi take their battle to the streets and courts, the women of Parampara somehow keep it under control. But they’re never involved in the process of making decisions. They’re seen as supporting characters from a distance. The one major twist in the tale that gives Gopi an edge over Naidu in the final moments also doesn’t come across as well-earned because it doesn’t give you enough time to care for its women – Kamala (Praveena) and Bhanumati (Aamani).

Although Rachana (Aakanksha Singh) gets a separate thread, as a journalist, in the narrative to follow Naidu’s participation in an illegal business, she doesn’t get to challenge him the way Gopi does. The Hindi series Mirzapur, on Amazon Prime Video, is also set in a similar world, but it is darker, edgier, and even manages to make the weapons stand on their own feet. Parampara, meanwhile, makes the weapons weep.

Parampara is streaming on Disney+Hotstar