Review: Hello Charlie Is an Hour and More of Incomprehensible Mess

Every once in a while comes along a film that is described as a “mindless comedy”, and it’s a term that never fails to intrigue. Does that mean that those who made the film did so without giving it adequate thought or the ones supposed to consume it are expected to switch off their thinking faculty? And how does one do that anyway? How does one sit through an hour and more of incomprehensible mess and tell their brain to not protest? It’s an enviable quality to possess but something yours truly can genuinely never do. My brain was alive and kicking and angry in protest.

For one can find no satisfactory reason to watch the ever-so-charming Jackie Shroff in a Gorilla suit screaming “khujli ho rahi hai” (It's itching). Why subject ourselves to seeing his tight close ups as he rolls his eyes in frustration for a major part of the film? How does everyone get fooled into believing that a man wearing a gorilla costume is the real deal?