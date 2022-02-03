Review: Danish Sait’s ‘One Cut, Two Cut’ Works as Satire, Fails as a Comedy

Vamsidhar Bhogaraju’s One Cut, Two Cut, produced by Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, has an intriguing premise- an arts and crafts professor Gopi (Danish Sait) is stuck in a hostage situation on his first day at a school and a comedy of errors (is supposed to) ensue.

The school is taken hostage by four people in Money Heist inspired-outfits- Pruthviraj (Prakash Belawadi), Neha (Roopa Rayappa), Ayan (Vineeth Kumar), and Gurudev (Manosh Sen Gupta). Pruthviraj is an All India Radio host who is disenchanted with his job and holds a grudge against Amitabh Bachchan.