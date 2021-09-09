Review: 'Once Upon a Time in Calcutta' Tenderly Captures a City in Flux

The film opens with the close-up of a burning pyre. We tiptoe into the world of a couple, who, it seems, are mourning the loss of not just their only child but shards of a broken relationship. Ela, a part-time actor and anchor, does what she must to live the life she desires. In a lot of ways Ela’s life is interlinked to the other characters we meet. who are intrinsic to Calcutta, a city that is as old as it is new.

Sreelekha Mitra is faultless, displaying a rare understanding of her character’s emotional and physical state. It’s an ode to a city that we come to know and love not by panning the camera on the buildings, roads and landmarks alone but the tapestry woven by the collective aspirations of its people. Some yearning for newer better days, others craving for the era gone by.

OUATIC has been shot by Turkish cinematographer Gokhan Tiryaki, who has collaborated with renowned directors like Nuri Bilge Ceylan. His camera carves immersive images out of a landscape lacerated by time. Verisimilitude is evident in the deceptive ease with which actors such as Bratya Basu, Satrajit Sarkar, Arindam Ghosh, Shayak Roy, Anirban Chakrabarti and Reetika Nondini Sheemu expertly heighten the film’s emotional design.